Cullman county couple quarantined after cruise

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A Cullman County couple is being monitored in San Antonio after fellow passengers on a cruise ship were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Former Cullman County District Attorney Len Brooks and his wife, June, were on the Grand Princess cruise ship which was quarantined off the coast of San Francisco after 21 people on the ship were diagnosed with the coronavirus. After they got off the ship, they were tested and flown to San Antonio where they’ll remain quarantined until March 23.

“It was very disconcerting,” June Brooks said. “It was shocking to us. We had not seen anybody that seemed sick and certainly did not expect to encounter COVID-19.”

But they say they’re okay with the quarantine measures as a precaution.

“We’re happy to participate in a quarantine because the last thing we want to do is to leave here with a possibility of infection and take it back to our families and friends and communities,” Len Brooks said.

The quarantine lasts two weeks. If they test positive for coronavirus during that stretch, they’ll be taken to a medical center.

