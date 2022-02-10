BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Right now, the UAB Vaccination Map shows that just 47.32 percent of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated – coming next to last before Wyoming at 46.52 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline along with hospitalizations, and Alabama schools are deciding if they should keep or loosen mask requirements.

“[We’re] not quite out of the woods yet, but we’re hopefully heading that direction,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield from the Alabama Department of Public Health said.

According to the state’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Alabama sits at 24.3 percent positivity in tests. Stubblefield said that’s where we were at the peak of Delta, still not close to the 5 percent positivity Alabama saw prior to Omicron.

“I am very hopeful that this trend continues,” Stubblefield said. “I would love to see these numbers drop and see the state turn back to the blue, to the low risk, so we can feel better and more confident about getting out and doing the things we all love to do.”

Stubblefield said the state health department recommends kids be masked in schools.

“What we’re encouraging school systems to do is to evaluate where they are in their individual counties and make the best decisions that they can for their schools, and if they would like to rely on our guidance, then that’s great,” Stubblefield said

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said students are 90-percent compliant wearing masks at school. Right now, they are required and failure to comply is a violation of student conduct.

“You have children who are wanting to test the system whether that be with mask-wearing or anything else that they want to do but we just wanted to let them know how serious it is,” Sullivan said.

Sylacauga City Schools got rid of its mandate – which Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller told us in an email was there so not everyone exposed had to quarantine. She said, “We had the mandate in place during the peak outbreaks of the virus to ensure instruction could continue without mass numbers of students being quarantined. Once our COVID numbers decreased to only a few, we felt comfortable lifting the mandate and returning to highly recommended.”

Dr. Anne Byars from Liberty Mountain Pediatrics said COVID office visits are much less – and she has started to order extra doses of the child-sized vaccine because the state asked them to gear up for when six months to five years old are eligible to get it.

“When that has been approved, the logistics of distributing those vaccines can be more easily accomplished,” Byars said. “There’s a lot of interest, understandably, because things are being authorized on an emergency basis. Parents have concerns and questions. It is important to understand that the science for these vaccines has been around for years. These specific vaccines is what is changing quickly.”

Stubblefield and Byars said the CDC will be making that decision in the next few weeks. Byars is hopeful to start giving the vaccine to her youngest patients early in March.