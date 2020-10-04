COVID-19 testing for HABD residents

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District, or HABD, is partnering with local healthcare providers to expand covid-19 testing to each of their public housing communities.
Free onsite testing will be available at designated communities once a month.
The first testing site will be in the Southtown Court Housing community, located on University Boulevard.
It will be from 10 a-m until 2:00 p.m. There will be another testing site on Tuesday October 6th in the Marks Village Community.
That’s located on 66th Street South. Hours will be from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Appointments are required for both sites. To make an appointment call, 205-975-2819.
