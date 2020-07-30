COVID-19 Scams: What to Look For

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) has some tips for everyone on what to look for when combatting COVID-19 scams.

JCSO provided a list of four things to avoid and look out for:

Don’t respond to texts, emails, or calls about checks from the government.

Ignore offers for vaccinations and home test kits.

Be wary of ads for test kits.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or WHO.

JSCO said scammers are selling products to treat or prevent COVID-19 without any proof that it’s effective. Most of the test kits that are being advertised are not accurate and have not been approved by the FDA.

If you want accurate and updated information, JCSO recommends you use sites such as https://www.coronavirus.gov/ or https://www.usa.gov/coronavirus.

