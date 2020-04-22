COVID-19 pandemic devastates Chinese restaurants nationwide

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Chinese restaurants appear to be taking a massive hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Close to 60% of them have stopped taking credit and debit card transactions, according to tracking site Womply. That could indicate those restaurants are not up and running any more.

Business leaders in New York and San Francisco say only a fraction of restaurants in their respective Chinatowns are still operating. Womply said the outbreak is hard on the entire restaurant industry, but Chinese eateries are by far the worst-hit. That’s partly because many Chinese restaurants have slim profit margins and have trouble paying fees for online delivery services.

LATEST POSTS