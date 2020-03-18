COVID-19 leaves engaged couples and wedding industry workers scrambling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the case count of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Jefferson County, more and more large events are being cancelled.

Spring weddings are now forcing couples to make difficult and expensive decisions.

Jefferson County Health officials have banned gatherings of 25 or more people. Event venues are closing. Those in the wedding industry are dealing with massive cancellations and couples are left to wonder what a wedding ceremony could look like in the midst of a global pandemic.

Barrett Potter’s wedding is on April 4. Now, she’s forced to consider the worst.

“Worst-case scenario would be interstate shutdowns or the president says to stay in your house and don’t travel because Joey couldn’t get to me or I couldn’t get to him,” Potter said.

Potter’s fiance, Joey Bisognani, lives in Charleston, South Carolina. Right now, the two are still planning on walking down the aisle as scheduled. Several guests have already rescinded their RSVPs.

“I was kind of just letting it play out and not paying attention to it until a few days ago,” Potter said. “Half of my fiancee’s family said they can’t make it.”

Potter is leaving it to her guests to decide if they feel they should attend. For those that work in the wedding industry, the coronavirus is costing them thousands of dollars. Mary Fehr is a professional photographer and said she has lost out on $15,000 worth of work in the last few days.

“I’ve had three weddings reschedules just yesterday,” Fehr said.

Fehr and other local photographers are waiving their cancellation and rescheduling fees to accommodate their clients.

“All of us in the wedding industry are being really flexible with rescheduling,” she said. “You can’t plan for this.”

While engaged couples and photographers are waiting to see what the future holds, Potter is remembering the reason she’s getting married.

“I’m excited either way. This is definitely not the dream day I pictured. It’s not what I planned for or invested in,” Potter said. “But I’m going to be married and I’m going to be with the person I want to be with. I’ve got to just look from a bigger perspective and say it’s going to be okay.”

Similar to restaurants, you can still buy a gift card or pay ahead to help businesses that are now losing a lot of money.

