MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased about 5% in Alabama since last week, a potential sign of improvement in the fight against the pandemic.

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health showed 2,805 people were being treated for the illness on Monday. That’s down from 2,961 last Tuesday.

Hospitalizations increase or decrease daily and some hospitals are still struggling with an influx of patients and staff shortages.

But the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to a still-high 36% after exceeding 40% for nearly four weeks straight.