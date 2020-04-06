COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opening in Bessemer

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Cahaba Medical Care will conduct a drive-thru testing site at the Bessemer Civic Center on Wednesday, April 8.

The testing site will recur each Wednesday following April 8. At this time, Cahaba Medical Care has a limited supply of COVID-19 tests available for patients who are exhibiting symptoms and meet the following test criteria:

  • Symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath
  • Employer mandate
  • Significant exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued guidelines that Cahaba Medical Care not test individuals who are simply requesting a test and do not meet the testing criteria.

In order to be tested, patients must pre-register online. Patients will be assigned a time slot to come to the drive-thru for their test and sent an email with information about how to complete the pre-registration process ahead of their appointment.

