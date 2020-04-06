COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opening in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Cahaba Medical Care will conduct a drive-thru testing site at the Bessemer Civic Center on Wednesday, April 8.
The testing site will recur each Wednesday following April 8. At this time, Cahaba Medical Care has a limited supply of COVID-19 tests available for patients who are exhibiting symptoms and meet the following test criteria:
- Symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath
- Employer mandate
- Significant exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued guidelines that Cahaba Medical Care not test individuals who are simply requesting a test and do not meet the testing criteria.
In order to be tested, patients must pre-register online. Patients will be assigned a time slot to come to the drive-thru for their test and sent an email with information about how to complete the pre-registration process ahead of their appointment.
- Chilton County schools readjusting routine amid coronavirus outbreak
- LIVE: Rep. Sewell provide updates regarding federal efforts to combat COVID-19
- Man arrested for burglarizing Fairfield High School
- Faint glimmers of hope as virus deaths appear to be holding; NY has over 4,700 deaths, more than 9/11 toll
- Want to help your neighbor during COVID-19? Here’s how