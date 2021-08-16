COVID-19 cases quadruple at Birmingham City Schools during second week of class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Birmingham City Schools more than quadrupled during the second week of classes.

According to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard, 141 students and staff tested positive for the virus last week.

The number of quarantined individuals also increased to 258, up more than nine times from the previous week.

Positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in 34 of the system’s 43 schools.

South Hampton K-8 had the largest number of positive cases in the district over the last seven days, with 11 students and four staff members reportedly testing positive for the virus.

The list outlining the number of positive cases and quarantines at each school is below.

School Name # Positive Cases (Students Past 7 Days) # Positive Cases (Staff Past 7 Days) # Quarantined (Past 7 days) District Total 125 16 258 Central Staff 3 A. H. Parker High School Avondale Elementary 2 Barrett Elementary 1 Bertram A. Hudson K-8 8 Booker T. Washington K-8 3 11 Bush Hills STEAM Academy 1 Central Park Elementary 2 2 Charles A. Brown Elementary 2 2 Dupuy Alternative School EPIC Alternative Elementary 1 3 Arrington Elementary 1 George W. Carver High School 7 14 Glen Iris Elementary 2 2 4 Green Acres Middle School 1 11 Hayes K-8 School 4 7 Hemphill Elementary 1 1 Henry J. Oliver Elementary 4 2 22 Huffman Academy 4 1 1 Huffman High School 8 4 Huffman Middle 2 1 Inglenook PreK-8 1 John Herbet Phillips Academy 7 2 10 Jones Valley Middle School 3 4 L. M. Smith Middle 7 19 Malachi Wilkerson Middle 3 Martha Gaskins Elementary 1 7 Minor Elementary 5 17 Norwood Elementary 5 1 1 Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle 3 15 Oxmoor Valley Elementary 12 P.D. Jackson-Olin High School 3 9 Princeton Alternative Elementary 1 5 Ramsay High School 3 9 Robinson Elementary South Hampton K-8 11 4 8 Sun Valley Elementary 1 Tuggle Elementary 2 14 W. E. Putnam Middle School 3 5 Wenonah High School 6 2 5 West End Academy 6 2 William J. Christian K-8 7 5 Woodlawn High School 3 7 Wylam Elementary 2 8 Source: Birmingham City Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard

Birmingham City Schools require masks for all faculty, staff, and visitors, a requirement they announced in late July. The first day of school for the system was Monday, Aug. 2.