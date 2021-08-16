COVID-19 cases quadruple at Birmingham City Schools during second week of class

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Birmingham City Schools more than quadrupled during the second week of classes.

According to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard, 141 students and staff tested positive for the virus last week.

The number of quarantined individuals also increased to 258, up more than nine times from the previous week.

Positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in 34 of the system’s 43 schools.

South Hampton K-8 had the largest number of positive cases in the district over the last seven days, with 11 students and four staff members reportedly testing positive for the virus.

The list outlining the number of positive cases and quarantines at each school is below.

 School Name# Positive Cases (Students Past 7 Days)# Positive Cases (Staff Past 7 Days) # Quarantined (Past 7 days)
District Total12516258
Central Staff  
A. H. Parker High School   
 Avondale Elementary  
 Barrett Elementary1  
 Bertram A. Hudson K-8  
 Booker T. Washington K-83  11
 Bush Hills STEAM Academy1  
Central Park Elementary  2
Charles A. Brown Elementary 2  2
 Dupuy Alternative School   
 EPIC Alternative Elementary 1 
 Arrington Elementary 1  
 George W. Carver High School 7  14
 Glen Iris Elementary 2
 Green Acres Middle School 1 11 
 Hayes K-8 School 
Hemphill Elementary  11 
Henry J. Oliver Elementary  4 222 
 Huffman Academy 4 1 1
Huffman High School 8 
Huffman Middle 2 
Inglenook PreK-8  
John Herbet Phillips Academy 210 
Jones Valley Middle School 3 
L. M. Smith Middle 7 19 
Malachi Wilkerson Middle  
Martha Gaskins Elementary1 
Minor Elementary 17 
Norwood Elementary
Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle 3 15 
 Oxmoor Valley Elementary  12 
 P.D. Jackson-Olin High School 3 
 Princeton Alternative Elementary 1 
 Ramsay High School 3 
 Robinson Elementary   
South Hampton K-8 11  4
 Sun Valley Elementary 1  
 Tuggle Elementary 2 14 
 W. E. Putnam Middle School 3 
Wenonah High School
West End Academy 6 
William J. Christian K-8 7 5
Woodlawn High School 3 
Wylam Elementary 
Source: Birmingham City Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard

Birmingham City Schools require masks for all faculty, staff, and visitors, a requirement they announced in late July. The first day of school for the system was Monday, Aug. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES