TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — As of Thursday, 173 COVID positive inpatients at DCH health System hospitals and 25 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 14 are on ventilators.

DCH Spokesperson Andy North is encouraging everyone to wear a mask and get fully vaccinated.

“It is helping to get vaccinated, and we are encouraging that and we are also encouraging you to wear a mask when you are in an environment around other people especially when you are in doors.”

The surge in cases is also having an impact on local medical clinics. Dr. Phillip Bobo says his staff at Emergi-Care clinic have been working nonstop in recent weeks caring for COVID-19 patients.

“Oh it’s been incredible I’ve been working about 75 hours a week. Averaging about 145 or 150 patients a day, on Saturday I’m seeing 70 and on Sunday I see 98 or the lowest 80 is what I am seeing in the last month.” Bobo said.

More than 800 DCH Covid patients have passed away from the Coronavirus.