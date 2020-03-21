COVID-19 case at Irondale Community School

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Public Health reported a positive case of the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) case at Irondale Community School.

Jefferson County Schools sent out a letter to parents, faculty and staff at the school to inform them that students and employees at the school may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

At this time it is unkown when or where the individual contracted coronavirus, but the school system is investigating and in communication with the health department and other agencies. The last day for classes was Friday, March 13, Jefferson County Schools reports.

Each facility within the school will be professionally deep cleaned before reopening, the letter states.