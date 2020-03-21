1  of  16
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case at Irondale Community School

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Public Health reported a positive case of the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) case at Irondale Community School.

Jefferson County Schools sent out a letter to parents, faculty and staff at the school to inform them that students and employees at the school may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

At this time it is unkown when or where the individual contracted coronavirus, but the school system is investigating and in communication with the health department and other agencies. The last day for classes was Friday, March 13, Jefferson County Schools reports.

Each facility within the school will be professionally deep cleaned before reopening, the letter states.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories