MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 5,000 medical masks that Montgomery County received from the national stockpile were rotted.
Emergency management director Christi Thornton says the shipment of 5,880 procedure masks received last week were unusable because of dry rot. The county received a replacement shipment Wednesday.
Alabama has more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Alabama Sen. Doug Jones said Thursday he believes the state should issue a statewide stay-home order, as other states have done, to limit the spread of COVID-19.
LATEST POSTS
- WATCH: Los Angeles mayor tells 4 million to wear masks; California Governor says ‘stay home, save lives’
- Worldwide coronavirus cases tops 1 million
- County received 5,000 rotted masks from national stockpile
- UAB coach Bill Clark, wife Jennifer, donate $10K to deliver meals for healthcare workers
- Doctors with Pittsburgh university announce potential coronavirus vaccine