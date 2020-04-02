County received 5,000 rotted masks from national stockpile

A woman delivers medical supplies at a screening clinic at Hartselle Family Practice, organized by Decatur Morgan Hospital, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Hartselle, Ala. Those who meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing are sent to another site. (Dan Busey/The Decatur Daily via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 5,000 medical masks that Montgomery County received from the national stockpile were rotted.

Emergency management director Christi Thornton says the shipment of 5,880 procedure masks received last week were unusable because of dry rot. The county received a replacement shipment Wednesday.

Alabama has more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Alabama Sen. Doug Jones said Thursday he believes the state should issue a statewide stay-home order, as other states have done, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

