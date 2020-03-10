Coronavirus: The Facts

(WIAT) — Tuesday, we’re taking a deeper dive into what you need to know about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. With more than 114,000 cases and 4,000 deaths worldwide, concerns about containing the highly contagious coronavirus are mounting. While Alabama does not have any confirmed cases, state and local agencies are already preparing contingency plans, as people in neighboring states have tested positive. Join us for an all-day special in which we tackle your biggest questions surrounding the coronavirus threat.
Check back for the following segments
Digital Exclusives
Follow us on Instagram! In today’s 42Feed, Nick Erebia clears the airs surrounding some of the most common misconceptions about COVID-19.
The coronavirus and small rural hospitals by Jessalyn Adams
The CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin
Groundbreaking coronavirus research being conducted right here in Birmingham at UAB by Conan Gasque
The CBS 42 News at Noon
The coronavirus and travel: How is the COVID-19 scare affecting travel plans for people in Central Alabama? by Ariana Garza
The CBS 42 News at 5:00 pm
Coronavirus preparation: How would a large university move forward in the event of an outbreak? by Jack Royer
The CBS 42 News at 6:00 pm
State health officials: Their plans to ease concerns about coronavirus by Reshad Hudson
The CBS 42 News at 10:00 pm
Coronavirus and churches: How are large churches handling the COVID-19 threat? What’s the response from the Catholic Diocese in Birmingham? by Malique Rankin
