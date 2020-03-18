Coronavirus raises concerns at Aliceville Federal Prison

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus is causing concerns in local prisons. Some corrections officers at the Aliceville Federal Prison for Women are worried about the virus spreading to staff and prisoners.

Union representative Terrence Windham who is a corrections officer and an Aliceville city councilman says staff members and other guards are scared about the possibility of the virus spreading behind bars.

“Mainly my concerns are that we don’t have equipment including cleaning supplies and testing supplies,” Windham said. “If someone does have Cornavirus that they are being tested and isolated so it won’t spread to the inmate population and most importantly to the staff members.”

Windham believes the prison does not have enough cleaning supplies and face masks.

“It is their responsibility to make sure we have all the cleaning supplies that we need,” he said. “The standard cleaning supplies the bureau uses is a little watered down compared to your average Clorox or Lysol would be. So those are the concerns we have as far as trying to clean up this virus as well.”

Justin Long says the Aliceville prison has more than enough supplies to last. Long is the Public Affairs Officer for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“All cleaning, sanitation, and medical supplies have been inventoried at the Bureau of Prisons’ 122 facilities, including FCI Aliceville, and an ample amount of supplies are on hand and ready to be distributed or moved to any facility as deemed necessary,” Long said. “Inmates are encouraged to wash their hands frequently with soap and water in accordance with the CDC’s guidance. There is no shortage of hand soap for either staff or inmates.”

