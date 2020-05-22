Dr. Fauci says Memorial Day travel, socializing ‘alright’ depending on age, location

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert at the forefront of the coronavirus response, urged caution with Memorial Day weekend travel and social activity.

Fauci appeared on Nexstar’s Coronavirus House Calls, airing this weekend.

“If you’re going to an area that looks reasonably well contained, then I think you can feel comfortable,” Fauci said.

Fauci emphasized the importance of studying the infection rate before traveling or socializing, adding that he and his family planned to enjoy a weekend of outdoor activity in the Washington, D.C. area with precautions that match their area’s circumstances.

In areas with low infection rates, Fauci said, “I might think about having a group, a meeting with people, of five or ten people getting together, barbecuing, as long as we stay separate from each other and wash our hands.”

However, he strongly advises against nursing home visits.

“You do not try to visit in the nursing homes unless you are absolutely sure that you are not infected, and sometimes it’s really difficult to provide that assurance,” Fauci said.

He discouraged air travel for anyone at high risk of the virus or complications. He emphasized that the new normal will come once there is an effective vaccine.

“The new normal will likely be for at least a cycle or more through seasons that we will have to have special precautions of things that we likely should have been doing anyway,” Fauci said.

In this special edition of “Coronavirus House Calls,” Fauci is answering your most pressing questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will stream within this article and on all Nexstar sites Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

