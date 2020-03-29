Skip to content
Coronavirus House Calls
WATCH: Health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 24
WATCH: Top doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 16-17
Video
WATCH: Top doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 9-10
Video
WATCH: Top health, finance experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 2-3
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 25-26
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 18-19
Video
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
Video
Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 4-5
Video
Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | March 28-29
Video
CBS 42 Community Events
Help CBS 42 and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama fight hunger. Here is how you can help!
Video
Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying
WATCH: 2 men charged in connection with deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia
Video
Officer fired for making racist comments online; some say its a misunderstanding due to new Facebook feature
Video
WATCH: Gov. Ivey issues amended ‘Safer-at-Home’ order allowing entertainment venues to reopen
Video
Alabama teen set to become youngest lawyer in the state
Video
21 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Tuscaloosa County Jail
Calls for Talladega Superintendent to resign after racial slur
Video
5 arrested in Talladega-based drug distribution conspiracy
‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and girlfriend found dead
The FTA awards Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit $21 million grant