Coronavirus cases in Jefferson County double in 24 hours; state of emergency anticipated

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County officials are expected to declare a local state of emergency on Monday in response to the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, according to the county’s director of public information.

This information comes after the number of confirmed coronavirus doubled within a 24-hour period. As of Sunday evening at 9:17 p.m., there were 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, significantly more than that of any other county in the state. There are currently 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

The emergency meeting will take place at 9 a.m Monday. All items on the docket for the commission’s meeting on March 17 will be discussed during this gathering.

Essentially, a local state of emergency grants the county access to additional resources and relaxes procurement policies for swifter action. The Baldwin County Commission declared a state of emergency Saturday, consequently leading to the decision to close all nonessential, county-owned facilities. It is unknown whether Jefferson County officials will follow suit following their discussion Monday on the coronavirus threat.

Jefferson County Director of Public Information Helen Hays emailed CBS 42 the following statement Sunday night:

“In light of the Declaration of Emergency by Governor Kay Ivey due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Jefferson County Commission will convene for an emergency meeting on Monday, March 16th, 2020 at 9:00 AM. It is anticipated that the Commission will declare a state of emergency in Jefferson County at this time. All regular business items scheduled for the Tuesday, March 17th Committee meetings will be taken up as part of this emergency meeting in an effort to limit additional gatherings.”

