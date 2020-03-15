Coronavirus case in Mountain Brook, superintendent confirms

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Click here for the full list of closures and cancellations in Central Alabama due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

One of the 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama is in the Mountain Brook community, the local superintendent confirmed Saturday night. This case is one of five total in Jefferson County.

Mountain Brook City Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow confirmed the information Saturday night in a letter emailed to students, parents, and staff. According to Barlow, the patient has “not had any direct contact with [Mountain Brook City Schools.]”

Starting March 16, Mountain Brook Schools’ instruction will be held online. The school will be closed from March 19 to April 3, according to its website.

Read Superintendent Barlow’s letter below:

MBS Parents,

As information in our community becomes available, we are working to adjust our plans in a supportive and responsive way. As of today, we know that we have one confirmed case of COVID-19 in our community. This individual is separated from the general community and has not had any direct contact with our schools. We are confident that more information will continue to emerge as COVID-19 testing increases in our area.

In an abundance of caution, we have hired cleaning professionals to disinfect all of our schools. Today, Crestline Elementary and Mountain Brook Junior High were cleaned. Tomorrow, they will clean and disinfect Brookwood Forest, Cherokee Bend, Mountain Brook Elementary and Mountain Brook High School.

In an effort to support social distancing efforts in our community, we are providing opportunities for any family that chooses to come to their elementary school to pick up a Chromebook or any parent that needs to pick up prescribed medication from their school nurse. If you need to pick up either a Chromebook or prescribed medication on Monday, please complete the form for pickup by Sunday at 8 pm. Links to school forms are at the bottom of this message. We will ask that you designate a time of arrival to expedite your process. We will have your items available for curb-side pickup at your child’s school at the designated time. If any high school or junior high student finds it necessary to pick up an item left at school, they will be allowed to briefly enter the building and retrieve their personal belonging. We will ask that their visit be restricted to the pickup of their item only.

We are remaining hyper-vigilant as community members begin to be tested for the virus. Please remember that even though students are out of school, it is important to minimize interactions, maintain good social distancing standards, and continuously wash your hands.

We will continue to update you about our district’s fluid response to this unforeseen situation. Certainly, we want to keep you as informed as possible.​

Sincerely,

Dicky Barlow

Superintendent

Mountain Brook Schools​

