Closings
Congresswoman Terri Sewell to host telephone town hall

Coronavirus

by: Nick Feduccia

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell will host a telephone town hall Wednesday.

Sewell will be joined by health experts from across Alabama to provide updates and help answer questions on Coronavirus, what steps you can take to protect you and your family, and steps state, federal and local officials are taking to keep our community and families safe.

The telephone town hall is free and open to the public. To sign up to receive a call to join the event click here.

The telephone town hall starts Wednesday evening at 6:45 p.m.

