Confirmed COVID-19 case at Marion County nursing home

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A resident at the Marion Regional Nursing Home in Hamilton has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a representative from the North Mississippi Health Services tells CBS 42.

In an news release sent out Sunday afternoon, NMHS tells CBS 42 that they are watching over the situation and will give updates to their residents and sponsors if the situation changes.

“All employees at Marion Regional Nursing Home will take the required precautions to prevent the spread of the virus,” says NMHS. “The residents are screened every shift for any respiratory problems and staff are screened daily before they begin work.”

Due to patient privacy laws, a representative from NMHS told CBS 42 the organization was unable to release whether the patient was sent to a hospital or remained at the nursing home.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 cases in Alabama, click here.

