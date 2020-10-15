Comparing COVID-19 plans from Trump, Biden

FILE – This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Amid the tumult of the 2020 presidential campaign, one dynamic has remained constant: The Nov. 3 election offers voters a choice between substantially different policy paths. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all facets of American life, including the upcoming election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have made coronavirus central parts of their campaign, each giving their own plans for how to handle the virus and return the country back to normal.

Here are some aspects of both candidate’s plans to fight the pandemic:

TRUMP

Early on in February, the Trump administration acted on attempting to contain the spread of the virus by limiting travel to and from China, where the first cases of the viral outbreak were being reported.

In addition to allowing states to develop their own social distancing orders for their citizens, Trump has also put forward a plan called “Operation Warp Speed” on how to distribute the vaccine once it has been developed.

The administration has laid out their COVID-19 plan in three phases called “Opening Up America Again.”

“These steps will help state and local officials when reopening their economies, getting people back to work, and continuing to protect American lives,” the plan states on its website.

The plan mostly leaves implementation in the hands of the states. The plan includes the following phases for individuals and workplaces:

Phase 1: Vulnerable people should shelter in place while others must maintain proper social distancing, cutting down the number of gathered groups to less than 10. Those in the workplaces should work from home if possible and return in stages

Vulnerable people should shelter in place while others must maintain proper social distancing, cutting down the number of gathered groups to less than 10. Those in the workplaces should work from home if possible and return in stages Phase 2: Same guidelines for individuals. However, the main difference is groups of no more than 50 are allowed to safely gather and non-essential travel may resume.

Same guidelines for individuals. However, the main difference is groups of no more than 50 are allowed to safely gather and non-essential travel may resume. Phase 3: People vulnerable to the coronavirus may resume public interactions, but should maintain proper social distancing. Others are encouraged to minimize time spend in large crowds. Employers may resume unrestricted staffing in the workplace.

BIDEN

The Biden campaign’s pandemic plan echoes similar themes to Trump’s, so much that even Vice President Mike Pence commented that they had “plagiarized” their plan during the last vice presidential debate.

Biden has laid out his own plan here, essentially pointing to swift action and implementing as many resources as possible to flatten the curve.

“In a moment of crisis, leadership requires listening to experts and communicating credible information to the American public,” Biden’s website states. “We must move boldly, smartly, and swiftly.”

However, Biden’s plan does stray from Trump’s in different ways. In an article posted from Politifact, the major difference is in the implementation.

“The overall philosophy from the start, from the White House and from Trump, has been to let states and local governments deal with this problem,” said Josh Michaud, associate director for global health policy at Kaiser Family Foundation published in the Detroit Free Press. “Biden would have a much more forceful role for the federal government in setting strategy and guidelines in regards to the public health response.”

Another aspect of Biden’s plan is making treatment widely available and for free.

Biden’s plan can be found here.

Trump’s plans can be found through his timeline of past initiatives, Operation Warp Speed, and Opening Up America Again plan.

