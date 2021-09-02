College football fans have opportunity to get the vaccine on game day

College football fans in Alabama heading to their favorite team’s game can now do their part to fight the pandemic at the same time.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is starting a new vaccination campaign this fall and it involves every college team in the state

It’s called the Kick COVID-19 Initiative and it’s the first of its kind in American college sports this pandemic.

Health officials want to boost Alabama’s numbers and ensure that athletes, college students, and fans alike can stay safe this fall.

All 13 programs in the state plan to dedicate the pregame of one game to give a Pfizer or Moderna shot as well as give each person who takes part a $75 giftcard to their home team’s official store.

But you can still get the gift card even if you already got your shot as long as it’s within 14 days of the gameday clinic and you upload the proof online.

“Appealing to people in a campus setting allows us to reach a population, in particular, we’re looking for,” said Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “And it does it in the context of something that’s really important to most people who are college students or even adults in our state, and that’s college football. I think this is something that might not work in every state in the union. But in the South, particularly in Alabama where college football is such an important part of everyone’s lives, we have a really good opportunity to make this a very successful program.”

To make sure of that, several players from each of the 13 Alabama teams will also appear in videos and public service ads urging fans to get their shot and make sure no player or team misses another game because of COVID clusters.

Participating schools and dates subject to change

University of West Alabama vs. North American University, September 16

Jacksonville State University vs. University of North Alabama, September 18

University of South Alabama vs. Alcorn State University, September 18

Alabama State University vs. Bethune-Cookman University, September 25

Auburn University vs. Georgia State University, September 25

Miles College vs. Central State University, September 25

Samford University vs. East Tennessee State University, September 25

University of Alabama vs. University of Southern Mississippi, September 25

Tuskegee University vs. Edward Waters College, October 2

UAB vs. Liberty University, October 2

University of North Alabama vs. Campbell University, October 2

Alabama A&M University vs. Jackson State University, October 9

Troy University vs. Liberty University, October 9

For more information regarding the program, visit kickcovid19.com