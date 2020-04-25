City of Anniston to provide Covid-19 testing

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Anniston is partnerning with the Alabama Department of Public Health, RMC, and St. Michael’s Medical Clinic to provide free covid-19 testing.

All participants must be showing symptoms. Results will take three to five days.



It will be this Wednesday April 29th starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., while supplies last.

It will be on Elm street in Anniston —- in the Constantine housing community.

