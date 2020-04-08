City Council President plans COVID-19 impact town halls; data shows nearly half of deaths African-American

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT & AP) The troubling statistic has started to emerge during the COVID-19 crisis in the United States. According to Health officials, African-American communities are being disproportionately impacted by the virus.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are currently over 2,300 confirmed cases and 48 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Associated Press reports that data shows nearly half of the coronavirus deaths in Alabama have been in African Americans even though about a fourth of the state’s population is black.



The Alabama Department of Public Health released demographic data Tuesday on confirmed infections and deaths. Of the 39 verified deaths in the state, 17 were in African American patients and 17 were white.

The remaining five were Asian or unknown.

The state is investigating additional deaths reported in COVID 19 patients but has not confirmed those fatalities yet. There were lesser racial disparities in the infections. Whites represented almost half of all cases, while blacks represented a little more than a third according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.



Birmingham City Council President William Parker is currently working on setting up a series of virtual town hall meetings with Alabama’s Congressional leaders, health experts, and other stakeholders to discuss steps that can be taken in order to prevent this trend from continuing in Birmingham.



According to City leaders, Birmingham’s population is 74 percent black and about 15 percent of the population is over 65, which is the most at-risk demographic.

President Parker has been pushing for more testing sites around the city in order to get a clear understanding as to who is contracting the virus and identify communities that are more at risk.



“In order to eradicate this virus, it’s going to take cooperation from everybody – from President Trump down to people staying at home and practicing social distancing,” President Parker said. “I want to bring all parties together and figure out the best strategies for protecting our at-risk communities, both in the short term and the long term. This is an all hands on deck situation. We are looking to bring on leaders of our local philanthropic organizations, CEOs, pastors, and hospital representatives so we can all be working in conjunction with one another.”



President Parker would like to schedule the first virtual meeting within a week or two.



CBS 42 will release those details as more information becomes available.

For more details from the Alabama Department of Public Health visit.

And for a breakdown of the characteristics of lab-confirmed tests in Alabama visit.