1  of  41
Closings
Alabaster City Schools ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Bessemer City Schools Bessemer City Schools Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham City Schools Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Fairfield City Schools Greater Birmingham Humane Society Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Homewood City School Jefferson County Schools Jefferson County Schools LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS McWane Science Center Mountain Brook City Schools Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Oneonta City Schools Pelham City Schools Pell City Schools Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Shelby County Schools Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema St. Clair County Schools State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Vestavia City Schools Village 2 Village 10K

Churches, synagogues closing due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT/AP) — Click here for the full list of closures and cancellations in Central Alabama due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Several churches and synagogues have decided to close their doors for services, in the sake of protecting congregants from the novel coronavirus.

Alabama’s Episcopal bishop has instructed the denomination’s 90 parishes, boasting 32,000 congregants, to cancel all gatherings, including funerals, for the remainder of the month. In an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, other large churches in the state have also taken to holding services virtually, For example, this Sunday, Church of the Highlands is also only holding online services.

At Temple Emanu-El in Birmingham, they held their first Friday night Shabbat services online only. Temple President Dr. Al Cohn said they have a congregant who is an infectious disease specialist and were highly advised to not hold services.

“We just want to be on the right side of history with it. I think the last thing we’re looking to do is feel like we had done something sooner to protect someone so it feels if you were going to lean one way or the other, the leaning in direction of abundance of caution just feels like the right way to lean and we’ll just take it day by day. ” said Dr. Cohn.

In a video released online, Senior Pastor Chris Hodges said, “we waited until the last moment because things were changing so fast, but we know we made the right decision, so on Sunday, March 15, we’ll have a fabulous online experience with worship, and then I’ll lead in a powerful time of prayer,” said Hodges.

Trinity United Methodist Church is also shutting its doors and holding services online only.

“As important it is to go to church, I want to think about what it means to be the church in the season and that’s two things. One, don’t be afraid and two, don’t be selfish. We don’t want to give into the fear so we don’t want to be become overwhelmed by panic and anxiety around the novel coronavirus but also what does it mean to consider how our actions are going to impact others,” said Senior Pastor Brian Erickson at Trinity UMC.

The state health department is discouraging gatherings of 500 people or more.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories