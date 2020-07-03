Chilton County works to reduce high number of COVID-19 cases

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Clanton, like many other communities, is working hard to see a reduction of coronavirus cases.

Mayor Billy Joe Driver is currently being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Birmingham.

“When a public official, as beloved as our mayor who’s been in office almost 36 years, contracts the disease, it makes it real for a lot of people,” Billy Singleton, the president of the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce, said.

“He definitely has our prayers. I know him personally and hopefully, he will make a turn for the better soon,” Angela Mallinson, the owner of Trendy Chic Boutique said.

Singleton says his organization has taken a major lead in the community’s COVID-19 Task Force.

“For Chilton County, we obviously are very concerned about it. We have a commuter county so to speak that many of our residents work in adjacent counties. So there are some increased risks to those individuals traveling and returning home,” he said.

Singleton adds serving as a resource to area businesses struggling during COVID-19 has been a top priority.

Mallinson says things have been challenging since she was forced to close her doors three weeks after opening.

“It is a little bit concern that they may shut us down again, we hope and pray that they don’t. But there is always that possibility if we don’t start having a turn for the better,” she said.

Now, Chilton County is already making preparations to handle crowds this upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

“Being the geographical center of Alabama you are going to see a lot of travelers exiting here for gasoline to have lunch. So we need to be especially aware of making sure we are following protocols for not allowing that virus to spread,” he said.

