Children’s of Alabama reports increase in COVID-19 patients on ventilators

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama reported Tuesday that six COVID-19-positive patients are on ventilators.

On Monday, the hospital reported that “fewer than five” patients were on a ventilator and 11 patients in total were COVID-19 positive. However on Tuesday, the hospital reported 12 patients were positive with half of those on ventilators.

(Courtesy/Children’s of Alabama)

The hospital also announced changes to Emergency Department visitation policy on Tuesday.

“Effective today, only one parent or caregiver will be allowed to accompany each patient in the Children’s of Alabama emergency department,” the announcement read. “No other visitors, including siblings, will be allowed.”

According to Children’s of Alabama, they administered over 800 COVID-19 tests last week in their Emergency Department alone.