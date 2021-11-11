Children’s of Alabama offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Children’s of Alabama Hospital is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-years and older.

The UAB Pediatric Primary Care Clinic at Children’s of Alabama will administer the vaccine to children and adolescents ages 5-18 on a limited, appointment-only basis, and parental consent is required.

The Children’s COVID vaccination clinic is available for children who do not have a primary care physician or ready access to a community site.

“Children’s is now providing vaccinations to qualified patients only in some of our outpatient clinics, designated primary care practices throughout the Birmingham area, and for inpatients as ordered by a physician,” according to a press release.

“The UAB Pediatric Primary Care Clinic is the only Children’s site offering vaccinations to qualified children and adolescents who are not our patients.”

Children’s of Alabama Hospital is not a mass vaccination site, eligible individuals may also receive the vaccine at any community site.

For more information, click here.