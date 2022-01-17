Children’s of Alabama breaks record of COVID-positive patients for the fourth time in 1 week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama has 53 COVID-positive patients in its care as of Monday, a new record high for the hospital.

This is the fourth record high in the last week for Children’s. Before the recent surge of positive cases due to the omicron variant, the highest number of COVID-positive patients at one time was 29 back on Sept. 17.

Last week, Dr. David Kimberlin with Children’s said the hospital is seeing an extraordinarily high positivity rate amongst emergency room patients.

Several school districts have since switched to virtual learning as cases amongst students and staff have risen.

Children’s has updated its visitation policy, only allowing two visitors per patient, and they are asking those visitors to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.

