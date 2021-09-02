Child cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Alabama, according to AHA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) – New data released by the Alabama Hospital Association on Wednesday revealed more disturbing news about the ongoing pandemic and how the virus is impacting children.

Statewide, 2,880 people are in hospitals suffering from COVID-19 complications. We learned Wednesday that 52 of those patients are children. Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham reported 20 COVID-19 positive patients Wednesday.

The data provided by AHA also showed 1,634 patients needing ICU-level attention. The state has 1,542 ICU beds, indicating the state is short 92 intensive care beds.

The overwhelming percentage of adult COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals had not been vaccinated.