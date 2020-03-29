Charles Barkley talks coronavirus scare, Auburn basketball, cocktails, and more

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn legend Charles Barkley hopped on Instagram Live for about an hour Sunday afternoon.

The “Round Mound of Rebound” discussed his COVID-19 testing experience; his grief over the death of his friend Kenny Rogers, the best way to mix cocktails, the sports only degenerate gamblers bet on and more.

On Sunday, Barkley spoke on Redmont Distilling Company’s Instagram account. Barkley, the Hall of Famer, is part owner of the Birmingham distillery where his official title is “Head Coach.”

Redmont is raising money for the Alabama Hospitality Workers Relief Fund. You can contribute at redmontdistilling.com/relief or by buying a shirt at theredmonttee.com.

LATEST POSTS