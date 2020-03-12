Central Alabama events cancelled due to coronavirus threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Numerous events and gatherings across Alabama are being cancelled or postponed as a result of the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

See below for a list of cancelled local activities. If you have information regarding an event cancellation, please email webstaff@cbs42.com.

CANCELLED CENTRAL ALABAMA EVENTS

SPORTING EVENTS MARCH 13-15: Elevate the Stage MARCH 12: Birmingham Barons to have their season delayed until further notice

CONCERTS MARCH 18: Cher at the BJCC MARCH 21 – Chris Stapleton concert postponed per artist’s Twitter page

CHARITY EVENTS & FUNDRAISERS MARCH 12 – : All GBHS Events – “Beginning Thursday, March 12, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is temporarily suspending all on-site and off-site events.” MARCH 14: UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball postponed

LOCAL & STATE GOVERNMENT MARCH 12-31: Capitol Tours suspended for the rest of March MARCH 12: City of Birmingham District 2 Town Hall Meeting MARCH 12-31: City of Tuscaloosa cancels all city-hosted public events

OTHER ACTIVITIES

CANCELLED SCHOOL/UNIVERSITY CLASSES & GATHERINGS

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA Classes to be held online following Spring Break; policy to be reevaluated on or before April 6 No fan attendance at UA sporting events

AUBURN UNIVERSITY March 16-April 10: Classes to be held online/remotely

TROY UNIVERSITY March 16-April 6: Classes to be held online or via alternative delivery formats

JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY March 13 -: Moving to online-only courses for the foreseeable future

ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY March 30 -: All classes moved to online-only once Spring Break ends. Students are not to return to campus for the foreseeable future.

SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE March 12-31: All events on the Shelton State Community College Martin and Fredd Campuses are cancelled; this does not include classes. All athletic events suspended through March 30.



LATEST POSTS