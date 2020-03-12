Central Alabama events cancelled due to coronavirus threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Numerous events and gatherings across Alabama are being cancelled or postponed as a result of the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.
See below for a list of cancelled local activities. If you have information regarding an event cancellation, please email webstaff@cbs42.com.
CANCELLED CENTRAL ALABAMA EVENTS
- SPORTING EVENTS
- MARCH 13-15: Elevate the Stage
- MARCH 12: Birmingham Barons to have their season delayed until further notice
- CONCERTS
- MARCH 18: Cher at the BJCC
- MARCH 21 – Chris Stapleton concert postponed per artist’s Twitter page
- CHARITY EVENTS & FUNDRAISERS
- MARCH 12 – : All GBHS Events – “Beginning Thursday, March 12, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is temporarily suspending all on-site and off-site events.”
- MARCH 14: UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball postponed
- LOCAL & STATE GOVERNMENT
- MARCH 12-31: Capitol Tours suspended for the rest of March
- MARCH 12: City of Birmingham District 2 Town Hall Meeting
- MARCH 12-31: City of Tuscaloosa cancels all city-hosted public events
- OTHER ACTIVITIES
CANCELLED SCHOOL/UNIVERSITY CLASSES & GATHERINGS
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
- Classes to be held online following Spring Break; policy to be reevaluated on or before April 6
- No fan attendance at UA sporting events
- AUBURN UNIVERSITY
- March 16-April 10: Classes to be held online/remotely
- TROY UNIVERSITY
- March 16-April 6: Classes to be held online or via alternative delivery formats
- JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY
- March 13 -: Moving to online-only courses for the foreseeable future
- ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY
- March 30 -: All classes moved to online-only once Spring Break ends. Students are not to return to campus for the foreseeable future.
- SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- March 12-31: All events on the Shelton State Community College Martin and Fredd Campuses are cancelled; this does not include classes. All athletic events suspended through March 30.
