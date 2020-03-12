Central Alabama events cancelled due to coronavirus threat

Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Numerous events and gatherings across Alabama are being cancelled or postponed as a result of the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

CANCELLED CENTRAL ALABAMA EVENTS

  • SPORTING EVENTS
    • MARCH 13-15: Elevate the Stage
    • MARCH 12: Birmingham Barons to have their season delayed until further notice
  • CONCERTS
    • MARCH 18: Cher at the BJCC
    • MARCH 21 – Chris Stapleton concert postponed per artist’s Twitter page
  • CHARITY EVENTS & FUNDRAISERS
    • MARCH 12 – : All GBHS Events – “Beginning Thursday, March 12, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is temporarily suspending all on-site and off-site events.”
    • MARCH 14: UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball postponed
  • LOCAL & STATE GOVERNMENT
    • MARCH 12-31: Capitol Tours suspended for the rest of March
    • MARCH 12: City of Birmingham District 2 Town Hall Meeting
    • MARCH 12-31: City of Tuscaloosa cancels all city-hosted public events
  • OTHER ACTIVITIES

CANCELLED SCHOOL/UNIVERSITY CLASSES & GATHERINGS

  • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
    • Classes to be held online following Spring Break; policy to be reevaluated on or before April 6
    • No fan attendance at UA sporting events
  • AUBURN UNIVERSITY
    • March 16-April 10: Classes to be held online/remotely
  • TROY UNIVERSITY
    • March 16-April 6: Classes to be held online or via alternative delivery formats
  • JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • March 13 -: Moving to online-only courses for the foreseeable future
  • ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • March 30 -: All classes moved to online-only once Spring Break ends. Students are not to return to campus for the foreseeable future.
  • SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
    • March 12-31: All events on the Shelton State Community College Martin and Fredd Campuses are cancelled; this does not include classes. All athletic events suspended through March 30.

