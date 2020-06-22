CDC to make updated recommendation on masks ‘soon,’ officials say

FILE – In this June 1, 2020, file photo, Gavin Bollmer, left, and his buddy, Austin LaFountain, wear Globe Life Field masks as they tour the home of the Texas Rangers baseball team in Arlington, Texas. Many organizations are trying to bridge the budget gap from the coronovirus through enhanced sponsorship sales, such as temporary billboards that could be stretched over unsold sections of seats. Teams and leagues are selling branded face masks and other personal protective equipment. Almost all of them are trying to engage fans in new and creative ways. It won’t come close to making up the budget shortfall, but the hope is to survive long enough for sports to return to normal. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to update its recommendation on masks.

CDC researchers have been conducting a scientific review about the masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Scientists wanted to study if masks protect people from contracting COVID-19, not just preventing them from spreading it. The CDC has already published guidance on its website.

One recommendation states people should wear masks when they leave their home. The other recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.

The new guidance is expected soon.

