CDC to make updated recommendation on masks ‘soon,’ officials say

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to update its recommendation on masks.
CDC researchers have been conducting a scientific review about the masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Scientists wanted to study if masks protect people from contracting COVID-19, not just preventing them from spreading it. The CDC has already published guidance on its website.
One recommendation states people should wear masks when they leave their home. The other recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.
The new guidance is expected soon.
