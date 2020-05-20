CDC releases resources to assist states to open

(WIAT) — The CDC released two new resources to aide in reopening to help states, tribes, localities, and territories, and, businesses and community organizations, operate as safely as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first resource is the ‘CDC Activities and Initiatives Supporting the COVID-19 Response and the President’s Plan for Opening America Up Again’. This is a document that summarizes CDC’s initiatives, activities, and tools in support of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. It includes information on general and healthcare surveillance as well as previously posted guidance on infection control, contact tracing, and testing.

The second resource is a set of health considerations to be used by facilities that are planning for a safe re-opening, such as summer camps, schools, youth sports organizations, institutes of higher education, and, restaurants and bars. Considerations documents are concrete, actionable resources that focus on four categories of safeguards:

promoting behaviors to reduce the spread

maintaining healthy environments

maintaining healthy operations

preparing for when someone gets sick

The CDC says the decisions and strategies about how to operate are implemented at the state, tribal, local, and territorial levels because every locale is different, and individual jurisdictions have the authority and local awareness needed to protect their communities.

The CDC is continuing to work with state, tribal, local, and territorial leaders to provide technical assistance, and resources that can help support decisions about how Americans begin to re-engage in civic life while adhering to mitigation strategies such as social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face coverings.

LATEST POSTS