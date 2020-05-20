CDC releases news guidelines for reopening US

FILE – In this April 23, 2020 file photo, a sign is posted on a closed store in North Miami, Fla. Small businesses hoping for more leeway in using coronavirus loan money were disappointed as the government released instructions for seeking forgiveness for the loans. Forms the Small Business Administration released late Friday, May 15, 2020 didn’t address two concerns shared by many owners about the Paycheck Protection Program. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for reopening the country.

The 60-page report details the steps the federal agency suggests the country take as it moves away from stay-at-home orders because of the pandemic. It includes a detailed road map on how schools, restaurants, transit, and child care facilities should safely re-open.

It’s slightly shorter than the 68-page document from last week.

The White House shelved that version after concerns it was too specific. A senior CDC official said references to faith-based guidance was taken out of the original version.

