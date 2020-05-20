CDC releases news guidelines for reopening US

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for reopening the country.
The 60-page report details the steps the federal agency suggests the country take as it moves away from stay-at-home orders because of the pandemic. It includes a detailed road map on how schools, restaurants, transit, and child care facilities should safely re-open.
It’s slightly shorter than the 68-page document from last week.
The White House shelved that version after concerns it was too specific. A senior CDC official said references to faith-based guidance was taken out of the original version.
