CDC recommends canceling or postponing events with 50 people or more for 8 weeks

ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools McWane Science Center Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

(WCHM) — Officials with the CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

The CDC confirmed Sunday that large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The spread comes directly from travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

According to the CDC report, examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

The recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.

