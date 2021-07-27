CDC recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors; Alabama experts aren’t shocked

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday all vaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors to limit the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to skyrocket across the country. The majority of hospitalizations in the state of Alabama and throughout the U.S. are of people who are unvaccinated.

Alabama experts like Dr. Michael Saag with UAB say he isn’t shocked the CDC made this recommendation and believes they should have made it several days ago. He, along with other experts in the medical community, believe the public had all the tools to make sure another surge didn’t happen.

“I’m disappointed we’re back there, but not shocked because in a lot of ways this is all predictable,” Dr. Saag said.

“People are congregating in large groups. And you put all of that together and you get a lot of transmission, which is exactly what we see,” Dr. Saag said.

But some medical experts are happy to see the CDC require masks wearing indoors.

“And we have the power to do that. And I’m just hoping and encouraged to believe that these are measures that will help with that,” Dr. Celeste Reese Willis said.

If cases continue to spike like they are now, Dr. Saag fears it could get grim for hospitals and the public.

“It could exceed our worst number of cases that we saw back in January,” Dr. Saag said.

But based on data from last year, experts believe masks should add that extra protection from the Delta variant.

“If you recall last year, when they started the mask ordinance, the cases went down,” Dr. Reese Willis said.

Because many in the medical field hope this is a wake-up call.

“I would hope that people looking around and seeing the numbers spiking and the recommendation that everyone should wear masks, that should be enough,” Dr. Saag.

“People should just do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do,” Dr. Saag said.

Dr. Saag encourages all unvaccinated Alabamians to get the shot as soon as possible. CBS 42 reached out to Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson for more, but he was unable to comment on Tuesday.