CDC offers guidelines to follow this Halloween

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Halloween is looking very different this year with the ongoing pandemic and the CDC is offering guidelines to follow in order to stay safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has grouped Halloween activities into categories of low risk, moderate risk and higher risk.

Some of the low risk activities suggested to celebrate the holiday are carving pumpkins with members of your household, having a virtual Halloween costume contest or having an outdoors scavenger hunt that includes looking for decorations to admire.

Moderate risk Halloween activities could include goodie bags that are prepared in a safe manner sitting at the end of driveways, socially distanced Halloween costume parades or visiting outdoor pumpkin patches and haunted mazes that practice social distancing.

The high risk Halloween activities are encouraged to be avoided this year to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These activities include activities like participating in traditional trick-or-treating, attending indoor crowded costume parties or attending indoor haunted houses.

Another activity that is discouraged while participating in the moderate risk activities this Halloween would be partaking in the use of alcohol or drugs which can cloud judgement and cause risky behaviors.

No matter the activity, the CDC encourages avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters, wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart and washing hands regularly this Halloween season.

LATEST POSTS