CDC: ‘Everyone in Jefferson Co. should wear a mask in public, indoor settings’

Despite the lack of mask mandates in Jefferson County, the CDC still says that “everyone in Jefferson County, Alabama should wear a mask in public, indoor settings.”

The CDC also reports that between Sept. 21 and 27, Jefferson Co. has seen 2,027 positive cases of COVID-19 and 222 hospitalizations; the community transmission level in the county has been categorized as ‘high’ for several weeks.

