CDC data indicates Moderna vaccine more effective against delta variant of COVID-19 than Pfizer, J&J

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Data released Friday by the Center for Disease Control indicates that the Moderna vaccine is actually more effective against the delta variant compared to the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In a weekly report on morbidity and mortality in the US, data shows that the Moderna vaccine effectiveness has a rate of 95% when it comes to hospitalizations due to the delta variant, while Pfizer sits at 80% and Johnson & Johnson at 60%.

The effectiveness rate for Moderna against urgent care and emergency room visits sits at 92%. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have rates of 77% and 65%, respectively.

“These findings reaffirm the high protection of COVID-19 vaccines against moderate and severe COVID-19 resulting in Emergency Department, Urgent Care, and hospital visits and underscore the importance of full COVID-19 vaccination and continued benefits of COVID-19 vaccination during Delta variant predominance,” the report said.

Moderna also recently announced it is working on hybrid COVID-19/Flu vaccine.