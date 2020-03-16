WATCH: ADPH confirms 28 COVID-19 cases in state, 17 in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Health has updated the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of 1:05 p.m. Monday, there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama. Lee County is a recent addition of counties with a positive confirmed case.
According to the ADPH, patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath that could last between two to 14 days after exposure.
RELATED: Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin declares State of Emergency for the city.
