Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS MAGIC CITY ACCEPTANCE CENTER Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

WATCH: ADPH confirms 28 COVID-19 cases in state, 17 in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Health has updated the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of 1:05 p.m. Monday, there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama. Lee County is a recent addition of counties with a positive confirmed case.

According to the ADPH, patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath that could last between two to 14 days after exposure.

RELATED: Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin declares State of Emergency for the city.

