WATCH: ADPH confirms 28 COVID-19 cases in state, 17 in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Health has updated the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of 1:05 p.m. Monday, there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama. Lee County is a recent addition of counties with a positive confirmed case.

Courtesy of the Alabama Department of Public Health

On mobile? Click here to view the updated chart.

According to the ADPH, patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath that could last between two to 14 days after exposure.

RELATED: Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin declares State of Emergency for the city.

LATEST POSTS