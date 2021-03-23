CBS 42 House Calls: How to deal with loss of taste and smell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the main side effects people suffer from when experience COVID-19 complications are loss of taste and smell or an altered sense of smell, which is called parosmia.

Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joined CBS 42 House Calls Monday morning to answer questions on what those who suffer from parosmia can do to help retrain their senses.

“It’s a strange and unpleasant and unpleasant smell change that occurs with patients that have been Covid positive,” Reese-Willis said. “So instead of smelling lemons or limes, you smell like rotten vegetables, or instead of chocolate, it can smell like gasoline.”

As far as if that can be fixed, doctors say you can reobtain your sense of smell with smell training. That consists of smelling four different items two times a day over a period of several weeks. Items can include lemon, cinnamon, chocolate, lavender, and thyme. Reese-Willis said the training helps retrain your brain’s ability to reorganize itself due to the injury from the COVID-19 infection.

