CBS 42 House Calls: Dr. Celeste talks preparing for back-to-school during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

This week, Dr. Celeste discusses her recommendations for parents getting their children ready for the new school year and how to keep them safe with the coronavirus still around.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel free to send us questions for Dr. Reese-Willis at Housecalls@CBS42.com or message us on Facebook.