BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

This week, Dr. Celeste talks about COVID precautions, treatment options for high-risk individuals, and everything parents need to know before sending their kids back to school.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel free to send us questions for Dr. Reese-Willis at Housecalls@CBS42.com or message us on Facebook.