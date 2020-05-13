LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — We caught up with the Johnson family who is adjusting to the “new normal” as two parents manage raising three kids, school and working from home.
Watch the entire interview to see how the Johnsons are holding up.
- CBS 42 Family Time: The Johnson Family
- Twitter to allow some employees to work from home forever
- Jefferson County Health Officer discusses face coverings, social distancing
- Krispy Kreme is giving free dozen doughnuts to 2020 graduates
- New Georgia teen drivers must take road test, Kemp clarifies