BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During this coronavirus emergency, CBS 42 has started a segment called “Family Time” taking a look at how families are managing work and school now that the parents are teachers.
This week we are featuring the Ingram family from Homewood.
LATEST POSTS
- CBS 42 Family Time: The Ingram Family
- Coronavirus crisis: Southern states take steps toward reopening
- Is there enough COVID-19 testing to safely reopen states? Lawmakers weigh in
- Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson on COVID-19 recommendations
- Gadsden nurse, 7 additional family members test positive for COVID-19, daughter says