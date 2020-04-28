CBS 42 Family Time: The Harris Family

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Harris family (Courtesy/Brittney Harris)

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re checking in with families amid the coronavirus pandemic to see how it’s going at home.

Tuesday, CBS 42 News Anchor Jack Royer spoke with Brittney Harris. Among topics, they discussed what it’s like as she and her husband continue raising three young children, working from home and continuing school away from the classroom.

Some days are challenging, Harris says, but she and her husband have become quite good at multitasking.

Watch the full interview for more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES