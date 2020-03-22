1  of  16
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Catholic church holds drive-thru confessions in Birmingham

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) has cut off intimate social interaction including large gatherings and group activities, among them include church activities.

Catholic leaders across the United States are making sure their members are still able to make confessions all while following social distancing guidelines.

Father Douglas Vu is holding drive-thru confessions ministry at St. Barnabas Parish Catholic Church for the safety and convenience of those who wish to continue practicing their faith during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drive-thru confession ministry is being held Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories