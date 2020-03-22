Catholic church holds drive-thru confessions in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) has cut off intimate social interaction including large gatherings and group activities, among them include church activities.

Catholic leaders across the United States are making sure their members are still able to make confessions all while following social distancing guidelines.

Father Douglas Vu is holding drive-thru confessions ministry at St. Barnabas Parish Catholic Church for the safety and convenience of those who wish to continue practicing their faith during the coronavirus pandemic.

All local Catholics are invited to make a confession during this #CoronavirusPandemic Drive Through Confession at @stbarnabasbhm — open Tuesday-Saturday 5-6pm. Christians can drive by for a prayer and blessing. Be safe and God bless! @CBS_42 @MaliqueRankin pic.twitter.com/2OwISNANqJ — Fr. Vu (@VudatNation) March 21, 2020

Drive-thru confession ministry is being held Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.