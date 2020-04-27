Calls to Birmingham crisis hotline up 50% due to COVID-19, unemployment caused by virus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Crisis Center in Birmingham said their Crisis & Suicide Hotline calls have increased by around 50% since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Emily Roebuck, director of the crisis hotline program crisis and suicide hotline program, said a lot of people are fearful of the future and feeling isolated due to the stay at home ordinance.

“We’re hearing a lot of fear, uncertainty, a lot of anxiety about where can I go? Will I be safe? When are things going to get back to normal? Some people have talked about issues with either being unemployed or fearing being unemployed and then as usual, we get calls generally related to mental health,” Roebuck said.

It’s reported that 26 million Americans are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Kristine Ho, co-owner of Genesis Nails & Spa in Homewood, she and her 18 employees are without income and filing for unemployment.

“We’ve all filed for unemployment and the majority of them have came back with zero and even though when they did the unemployment, they said it would help the self employed people, I know in my industry in Birmingham a lot of nail technicians, salon employees, cosmetologists, hair salons, they’re not getting that unemployment fund so they’re having to find different ways of making income or for a lot of my staff, aren’t able to find another job so they’re not having any income at all,” Ho said.

Ho said she is worried about her employees which has caused stress, but she knows having the salon closed is best for the city, her customers, and her staff.

“Personally it’s very stressful, but for me I think it’s worrying about my staff. I wish there was a way I could somehow get a loan or we were hoping to get rent relief somehow to get that extra income and pay my staff however little could be, however little help I could get, so I’m worried about them,” she said.

At The Crisis Center, the hotline is still open 24 hours a day, seven days a week-7 at 205-323-7777.

Roebuck said they still have someone working at The Crisis Center to tend to anyone who comes for help.

