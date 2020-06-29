Calera PD officer tests positive for COVID-19, other results pending

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department has been notified that one of its officers has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now being quarantined.

The officer tested positive on Sunday and all employees who had worked with them have been tested and are awaiting the results. The employees will be in quarantine as well during this time.

Family members as well as citizens who have come in contact with the officer have been notified by Calera PD.

Calera PD says that buildings, the jail and all vehicles were cleaned and disinfected following the positive test. The department also says all employees will have their temperatures checked before they start their shifts.

